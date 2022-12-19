KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals have signed their second free agent of the offseason.

Starting pitcher Jordan Lyles is reportedly signing with Kansas City, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman.

The 31-year-old journeyman Lyles posted a 4.42 ERA in 2022 with the Orioles in 33 appearances. Lyles has played for seven different franchises since 2011.

In 2021 with the Rangers, Lyles gave up the most homeruns (38) and earned runs (103) in the MLB.

MLB Network Insider Mark Feinsand reports that Lyles will sign a two-year contract with Kansas City.