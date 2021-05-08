Royals suffer sixth straight loss to White Sox 9-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals lost their sixth straight game on Saturday, suffering a lopsided loss to the Chicago White Sox 9-1.

Kansas City played even for the final eight innings of baseball at Kauffman Stadium, as both teams scored only once in innings two through nine. However, a brutal first inning kept KC from ever being in this game.

Daniel Lynch let up eight runs in the first inning, getting only two outs before being pulled from the game. The White Sox doubled the Royals in the hits column, twelve to six.

The Royals only run came when Whit Merrifield drove in Jarrod Dyson, who tripled to start the bottom of the seventh.

A positive takeaway for Royals fans would be the performance of Kris Bubic. Bubic started the second inning for the Royals and threw 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and three walks.

Tyler Zuber relieved Daniel Lynch in the first inning, before handing it off to Bubic. After Bubic, Wade Davis and Jake Brentz also pithced for the Royals.

Kansas City and Chicago play the third and final game of their weekend series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. The Royals need a win to avoid being swept by their AL Central foe.