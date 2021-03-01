Royals take on the Cleveland Indians Monday

FILE – In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny pauses in the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. Forget about those halcyon first few days of spring training, when arranging for the right tee time on the right golf course is often more challenging than the work on the field. When major leaguers report next week for spring training 2.0 — or perhaps more accurately, baseball’s first summer camp — time will be one precious commodity with about three weeks before opening day. “We’re going to have some live batting practices the first day they show up. Day 1 and Day 2. … Multiple ups for the starters,” Matheny said Friday, June 26, 2020, on a video conference call. “These guys are prepared for that. They’ve been hungry for it.” (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSNT)- Coming off of a win Sunday, Kansas City will get a chance to showcase more young talent in Monday’s exhibition game.

Kansas City defeated the Texas Rangers in Sunday’s Cactus League opener.

Wade Davis earned the win and Anderson Miller hit the RBI that broke up the tie that led to the win.

The 3-2 Kansas City win was in a condensed six inning outing. Ervin Santana, Kris Bubic, Richard Lovelady, Wade Davis, and Scott Barlow were all on the mound Sunday in Surprise, Ariz.

The Royals offense managed to put up 3 runs followed along with 11 hits. Salvador Perez and Ryan O’Hearn both contributed to the win by each having a solo homerun.

Kansas City will take on American League Central rival, Cleveland Indians on Monday at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. First pitch will be at 2:05 CT and you can listen to the game live on KSCP 610.

Here is the lineup for Monday’s exhibition game:

Kansas City Royals:

1.) Nicky Lopez (L) 2B

2.) Bobby Witt Jr. (R) SS

3.) Carlos Santana (S) 1B

4.) Jorge Soler (R) DH

5.) Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

6.) Emmanuel Rivera (R) 3B

7.) Kyle Isbel (L) LF

8.) Cam Gallagher (R) C

9.) Nick Heath (L) RF

Jackson Kowar (P)

Cleveland Indians:

1.) Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B

2.) Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

3.) Eddie Rosario (L) LF

4.) Franmil Reyes (R) DH

5.) Roberto Perez (R) C

6.) Daniel Johnson (L) RF

7.) Bradley Zimmer (L) CF

8.) Bobby Bradley (L) 1B

9.) Amed Rosario (R) SS

TBD (P)