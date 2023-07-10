KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals took their first college player in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The Royals picked Louisiana-Lafayette outfielder Carson Roccaforte in the Competitive Balance Round B at 66th overall.

Roccaforte was one of three Division I players to reach 15 homers and 25 steals in 2022 and was ranked fourth in D1 this season with 26 doubles.

He hit .318 this season with eight home runs, 55 RBIs and 36 walks to go with 22 stolen bases.

The 21-year-old lefty has spent time all over the outfield as well as at first base.

The pick value for 66th overall is $1.16 million.

With this selection, the Royals round out their first three picks with two prep players at catcher and pitcher and a college outfielder.