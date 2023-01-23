KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Michael A. Taylor, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Passan.

Taylor spent two seasons in Kansas City after a seven-year stint with the Nationals. He put up career numbers with the Royals, batting at a .254 average in 2022.

In the 2022 season, Taylor put up a .313 on-base percentage, hitting nine home runs and 43 RBI. He was a mainstay in the centerfielder position for Kansas City.

In return, the Royals are getting LHP Evan Sisk and RHP Steven Cruz, according to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand.