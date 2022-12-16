KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have a new pitcher in town.

The Royals have acquired right-handed pitcher Jacob Wallace from the Boston Red Sox for right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills, who was designated for assignment on Tuesday.

Wallace is assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

Wallace was named a Northwest League Midseason All-Star in his pro debut, recording a 1.29 ERA and 12 saves in 22 appearances.

Wallace was traded to Boston in September 2020.

He spent all of the 2022 season at Double-A Portland in the Red Sox organization and went 8-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 47 appearances.

Across three seasons in the minors, Wallace has recorded 181 strikeouts in 126.1 innings for a 12.9