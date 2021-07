Kansas City Royals’ Jorge Soler drives in a run with a single off Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Sean Poppen during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are trading outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kasey Kalich, ESPN reported Friday.

Soler has a batting average of .192 this season with an on-base percentage of .288. The right-handed hitting 29-year-old has 13 home runs and 16 doubles on the year.

The Royals acquired Soler in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in 2016.