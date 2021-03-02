Royals travel to Mesa to take on the Cubs, lineups for Tuesday

FILE – In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny, back left, watches as pitcher Jesse Hahn throws during spring training baseball practice in Surprise, Ariz. The Royals had an entire offseason and most of spring training to get to know Mike Matheny. But one unintended consequence of the coronavirus pandemic is they’ve gotten to know their new manager better than they could ever have imagined. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MESA, Ariz. (KSNT)- The Kansas City Royals will look to win and extend their Cactus League winning streak to three games on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Royals defeated the Cleveland Indians 8-6 in Goodyear, Ariz.

The non-roster invitees put up some big numbers in the victory on Monday.

Gardner, Kansas native, Bubba Starling, had three hits and Seuly Matias crushed a home run into the palm trees out in left field.

Kansas City will plug in a healthy amount of starters from the 2020 season mixed in with young prospects for Tuesday’s lineup. Mike Matheny also has stated that star (SS) Adalberto Mondesi took a baseball off his foot before exhibition play kicked off so he will not be in the lineup on Tuesday.

Kansas City will be the visitors on Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs spring training site at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Jakob Junis will be on the mound for Kansas City while Adbert Alzolay is the starter for Chicago on Tuesday.

You can listen to the game at 2:05 PM CT on KCSP 610 or watch the action on MLB Network at 2:05 PM CT

Here are the lineups for Tuesday’s exhibition game:

Kansas City Royals

1.) Whit Merrifield (R) RF

2.) Andrew Benintendi (L) LF

3.) Salvador Perez (R) C

4.) Ryan O’Hearn (L) 1B

5.) Hunter Dozier (R) 3B

6.) Seuly Matias (R) DH

7.) Hanser Alberto (R) 2B

8.) Bubba Starling (R) CF

9.) Lucius Fox (S) SS

Jakob Junis RHP

Chicago Cubs

1.) Ian Happ (S) DH

2.) Nico Hoerner (R) 2B

3.) Jason Heyward (L) RF

4.) Kris Bryant (R) 3B

5.) Austin Romine (R) C

6.) Nick Martini (L) LF

7.) Patrick Wisdom (R) 1B

8.) Rafael Ortega (L) CF

9.) Ildemaro Vargas (S) SS

Adbert Alzolay RHP