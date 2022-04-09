KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – After neither team crossed home plate through nine innings, the Kansas City Royals were able to win 1-0 in walk-off fashion against the Cleveland Guardians Saturday.

Adalberto Mondesi got to play the hero, hammering a single up the middle to score Kyle Isbel in the bottom of the tenth inning to end the previously scoreless ball-game.

Royals’ starting pitcher Brad Keller dealt six scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits and one walk, striking out five. Keller is given a no-decision, as relief pitcher Collin Snider picks up the win in his first professional outing.

Bobby Witt Jr. was quiet at the plate, finishing 0-4 with a strikeout, but made a huge defensive play in the tenth inning. With a runner on third, Witt dove for a ground ball and made a throw home while laying on his side. The ball bounced to Salvador Perez, who made the tag to keep the game scoreless.

The win gives the Royals a 2-0 series lead over the Guardians with two games to play.