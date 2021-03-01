Royals win a tight game against the Indians

PEORIA, ARIZONA – MARCH 04: Nick Heath #73 of the Kansas City Royals walks through the dugout prior to a spring training game against the San Diego Padres on March 04, 2020 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSNT) – In a back and fourth thriller, the Royals were able to hold on to their hard-earned victory, beating the Indians 8-6.

Royals pitcher Jackson Kowar earned the win for Kansas City, Shane Bieber was handed the loss for Cleveland, and Collin Snider gets the save for the Royals.

Ryan McBroom led the way for the Royals offense. McBroom went 2-3 with one homerun, a double, and three runs batted in. Bubba Starling also had a productive day, contributing with three hits.

The Royals established the offense quickly in Monday’s matchup. Kansas City tallied up four runs in the top of the second inning. Emmanuel Rivera hit a two-RBI double, Nick Heath had a RBI single, and top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. also had a RBI single.

2020 American League CY Young winner, Shane Bieber, exited the game in the top of the second after allowing four hits, four runs, three errors, a walk, and three strikeouts. Kansas City pitcher Jackson Kowar’s day ended after two innings allowing three hits, no runs, no errors, no walks, and two strikeouts.

The offense didn’t register another run until the sixth inning. Ryan McBroom knocked a line drive double and scored in Kyle Isbel in the top of the sixth.

In the top of the eighth inning, Ryan McBroom hit a two run homerun off of southpaw, Scott Moss. The homerun extended the Royals lead to 7-3.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ernie Clement hit a two-RBI single and George Valera scored on an error committed by Nick Loftin. The Indians chipped away at the deficit and were only trailing 7-6.

In the top of the ninth, Seuly Matias hit a solo homerun for the Royals to extend the lead 8-6.

Similar to Sunday, Kansas City had a plethora of pitchers throw on the rubber on Monday. Jackson Kowar, Angel Zerpa, Jake Kalish, Jesse Hahn, Jake Brentz, Gabe Speier, Jake Newberry, and Collin Snider.

The Kansas City Royals (2-0) will take a short bus trip to Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. on Tuesday to take on the Chicago Cubs (1-0). Jakob Junis is set to make the start for Kansas City and Adbert Alzolay is also set to start for the Cubs on Tuesday.

First pitch will be at 2:05 PM CT and you can listen to the action live on KCSP 610.