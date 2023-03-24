KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals say they’re going “back to Zack.”

Royals pitcher Zack Greinke will take the mound as starter on Opening Day for the second year in a row.

The Royals re-signed the 39-year-old to another one-year contract in January after he logged 26 starts in 2022 with 4-9 record and a 3.68 ERA.

On Opening Day last year, the right-hander allowed five hits, one earned run, one walk and a strikeout in 5.2 innings vs. the Cleveland Guardians.

Before that Opening Day start in 2022, Greinke last kicked off the season in 2010 during his first stint with the Royals. He was later traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011 before returning to Kansas City last year.

Greinke is a six-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He also won the 2009 AL Cy Young Award with the Royals.

The Royals take on the Minnesota Twins at 3:10 p.m. March 30 at Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day.