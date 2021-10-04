Salvador Perez finishes top of the league in home runs and RBI

Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez smiles and points to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. The home run broke Johnny Bench’s record for the most home runs in a season by a primary catcher. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals catcher Salvador Perez completed the 2021 regular season with the most RBI in major league baseball and tied for the league lead in home runs.

Perez belted 48 homers, which also matches the Royals franchise record set by Jorge Soler in 2019. Blue Jays’ first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied Perez for the most home runs in the 2021 season.

Perez finished the season in sole possession of the MLB lead for runs batted in with 121. Second place in RBI was Jose Abreu with 117.

The Royals completed their season on Sunday, finishing with an overall record of 74-88.