Salvador Perez homers in fifth straight game

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 29: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after his home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 29, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT)- Royals catcher Salvador Perez has now hit a home run in each of the team’s last five games.

Perez hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday to tie the game against the Mariners.

This mark ties the club record for most games in a row with a home run.

That is one of many records the 31-year-old catcher has touched during this impressive run.

No other AL catcher with at least 75% of their games played at catcher has hit more home runs than Perez in a single season.

Earlier in the week Perez became the first player in Royals history to hit grand slams in back to back games.

The veteran catcher tallied 12 RBI in the team’s four game series against the Royals which tied the club record for most runs driven in within a four game series.

Perez is second in the entire league in home runs behind only the Angels Shohei Ohtani who has hit 41 homers.