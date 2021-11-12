Salvador Perez wins 4th career Silver Slugger

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 01: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals leads off third base during the 1st inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on October 01, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named a Silver Slugger for the fourth time in his career.

Louisville Slugger and MLB Network announced Thursday that Perez is the 2021 American League Catcher Silver Slugger. The award is given to one player at each position in both the National League and American League.

This makes Perez the Royals record holder for most Silver Slugger awards, passing Royals legend George Brett who won the award three times. He also won a Silver Slugger in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

The award winners are decided by a vote from MLB managers and coaches to honor the players deemed to be the best offensive producers at each position.

The veteran catcher finished the 2021 regular season tied for the major league lead in home runs with 48, which also tied a Royals franchise record and broke the record for most home runs ever in a season by a primary catcher. He also lead all MLB in RBI with 121.