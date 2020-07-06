Shortened 2020 MLB season schedule released, Royals to open season July 24

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The schedule for the 2020 MLB season was released Monday.

The Kansas City Royals will open the season at 6:10 p.m. Friday, July 24 in Cleveland against the Indians.

The home opener for the Royals will be July 31 against the White Sox.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

A team is scheduled to make only one trip to each city it visits in MLB’s shortest season since 1878.

You can see the full 60-game MLB schedule here or the Royals’ schedule here.