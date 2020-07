TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday afternoon that catcher Nick Dini and LHP Daniel Tillo have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both players are asymptomatic.

This makes six Royals players who have tested positive for the virus. That includes right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first basemen Ryan O’Hearn, catcher Cam Gallagher and catcher Salvador Perez.

The Royals are expected to open their season Friday, July 24 in Cleveland.