‘Welcome back. Welcome Home.’: 10,000 fans allowed at Kauffman to start 2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced that 10,000 fans will be allowed at Kauffman Stadium starting on opening day.

“The thought of at least 10,000 fans in Kauffman Stadium on April 1 makes my juices flow already and knowing our fans, they’ll make it sound like the ballpark is packed,” second baseman White Merrifield said. “We can’t wait to come home and play in front of our fans.”

This is the first time in a year and a half that Kauffman will host fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t wait to welcome our fans back to Kauffman Stadium for Opening Day”, John Sherman, Chairman and CEO of the Royals, said. “I am grateful for all of the support our fans and partners extended to us during these remarkable times. Our ownership group is excited about this 2021 Royals team. We look forward to a great summer watching the Royals compete on behalf of this great community.”

Since taking ownership in 2019, this will be the first time Sherman will host fans at the stadium..

“Though we were able to return to the field last year, there was a huge component missing,” Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President/Baseball Operations and General Manager, said. “We play this game for our fans and the anticipation of seeing even a percentage of them in the ballpark when 2021 begins makes us wish we could open the season tomorrow.”

Initial plans for seating include pod-style seating to accommodate the 10,000, but the club has set goals to expand the capacity monthly if it is safe to do so.

Season ticket members will have priority in picking their seats beginning March 18.

“Words cannot describe how excited all of us are to be able to open at home on April 1 in front of as many of our blue clad fans that the protocols will allow,” Mike Matheny, Royals manager, said. “It will be a completely different environment than last year and bring a little more normalcy to our sport and lives.”

The Royals have promised to provide a safe fan experience and have outlined their protocols on their website.

The Royals will host the Texas Rangers Opening Day on April 1.