KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Royals star utility man Whit Merrifield has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Merrifield has been in Kansas City since 2016 with a career .286 batting average. He has a .240 batting average with six home runs and 42 RBI this season.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Royals will get outfielder Samad Taylor, Toronto’s No. 16 prospect, and Max Castillo, a right-handed pitcher in Triple-A in return.

Merrifield stirred up controversy a couple weeks ago for not being able to travel to Toronto due to his vaccination status.