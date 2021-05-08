White Sox jump on sagging Royals with 8 runs in 1st, win 9-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Danny Mendick hit a two-run homer during an eight-run first inning for Chicago, and the White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-1 on Saturday night.

Yoan Moncada drove in three runs on two hits in the first, and Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Yasmani Grandal each had an RBI. The White Sox hit for the cycle in the inning and scored their most runs in the opening frame on the road in 21 years.

”If we do what we did tonight we will score a lot of runs and give our pitchers lots of support,” Chicago manager Tony La Russa said. ”The biggest mistake these days is always trying to hit a home run rather than just hit the barrel. When it warms up, we’ll start hitting home runs.”

Lance Lynn (3-1) allowed one hit in five scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out six. Lynn has shut out the Royals over 14 innings in two starts against them this year.

”They spot you eight so I just tried to get some zeros on the board,” Lynn said. ”I have to make sure I think it’s a zero-to-zero game because if you don’t, things can get a little crazy.”

Kansas City, which won 16 of its first 25 games in a surprising surge to first place in the AL Central, has lost seven straight to fall to .500 and now trails Chicago by 2 1/2 games in the division.

Daniel Lynch (0-1) didn’t make it out of the first inning. He got two outs and was charged with eight runs on seven hits and one walk.

”A young pitcher is going to have some things he has to learn on the fly,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. ”Can’t wait to get him on the mound again.”

Kris Bubic relived Lynch and worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out two.

”He saved our pen and that was probably the best we’ve seen him,” Matheny said. ”We needed that worse than even he knew.”

The Royals got an RBI grounder from Whit Merrifield in the seventh. Yermin Mercedes drove in Chicago’s final run with a ninth-inning single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: SS Adalberto Mondesi (right oblique strain) is in Arizona ramping up his rehab.

UP NEXT

Lucas Giolito (1-3, 4.99 ERA) takes the mound for the White Sox on Sunday as they try for a sweep of the three-game series. Mike Minor (2-1, 5.23) starts for the Royals.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports