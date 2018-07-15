Moncada, Palka spark White Sox to 10-1 rout of Royals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, and Adam Engel celebrate their team's win over the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game Sunday, July 15, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jim Young)

CHICAGO (AP) - Daniel Palka and Yoan Moncada each homered and Lucas Giolito tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning, lifting the Chicago White Sox to a 10-1 victory over the struggling Kansas City Royals on Sunday.



Moncada was 3 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored a day after leaving a game with a bruised right knee. Palka also had three hits and two RBIs while Tim Anderson and Kevan Smith each hit a two-run double as Chicago pounded out 13 hits.



Adalberto Mondesi homered leading off the eighth for the Royals, who are 2-11 in July.



In the final game before the All-Star break, Kansas City decided to go with a bullpen day. The relievers were no match for Giolito (6-8). The right-hander allowed just two hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking three.



After Giolito worked out of his only jam in the top of the first with an assist from the defense - Jorge Bonifacio was thrown out trying to score from second on a single to left with one out - Palka's two-run blast off starter Burch Smith (0-1) gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead.



The lead grew to 4-0 in the third as Abreu scored on a wild pitch and Leury Garcia followed with an RBI single against left-hander Brian Flynn. Chicago then broke the game open with a five-run fifth against left-hander Enny Romero. Moncada, who was hit in the knee by a pick-off throw on Saturday, started things with a lead-off homer. Anderson and Smith each had a two-run double to make it 9-0.



Moncada doubled and scored in the sixth to make 10-0 before Mondesi's homer off Jeanmar Gomez broke the shutout.



TRAINER'S ROOM



White Sox: RHP Nate Jones (strained forearm muscle) will travel to Triple-A Charlotte during the All-Star break and throw live batting practice on Tuesday.



UP NEXT



Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (4-8, 4.59 ERA) will pitch the opener of a three-game series with Minnesota on Friday night.



White Sox: RHP James Shields (4-10, 4.43 ERA) takes the mound Friday night for the start of a three-game series at Seattle.

