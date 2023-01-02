CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended.

With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, with an ambulance following.

ESPN, who was airing the broadcast, shared that medical services was administering CPR to Hamlin. He was then taken off the field via stretcher using an oxygen mask.

After 20+ minutes of stoppage, both teams left for the locker room as the game has been temporarily suspended. There is currently no timetable of the game’s return.

Hamlin, 24, is in his third year with Buffalo.