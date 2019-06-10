Moss grad transfers to KU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAWRENCE, Kan. - - Kansas head coach Bill Self announced that Isaiah Moss will transfer from Iowa and has signed a grant-in-aid agreement to play men's basketball at KU.



Moss, a 6-foot-5, 208-pound guard player from Chicago, was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes and averaged 9.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 2018-19. He will be immediately eligible to compete for the Jayhawks in 2019-20 as a graduate transfer.



First and foremost, I want to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their continued guidance and support. After evaluating all my options, I have decided to commit to the University of Kansas! #RCJH pic.twitter.com/7ZCgwb3N7o — isaiah moss (@imoss38) June 10, 2019

"We've obviously been looking for shooting throughout this recruiting period and we feel like we have addressed some of those needs with Isaiah's addition," Self said. "When Isaiah is on the court, he's going to be a guy that could be a 40-45 percent 3-point shooter and with the line moving back, I think it's going to be even more important to have somebody who's consistently good from beyond the arc."



Moss will enter the final season of his collegiate career having scored in double figures 43 times, including netting 20 points or more seven times. He was the recipient of Iowa Basketball's Most Improved Player Award each of the last two seasons (2018, 2019) and needs just 94 more points to reach 1,000 for his career.



"Isaiah was a very good player on a very good team at the University of Iowa," Self added. "He's played in big games. He's certainly used to the physicality of our sport after playing in the Big Ten and has been very well-coached and drilled. He also played at a top high school program at Simeon (Career Academy) in Chicago. I'm very excited about him and the opportunities that he will give us to stretch the floor and certainly play with a couple really good big guys."



As a redshirt junior in Iowa City last season, Moss started all 35 games on an Iowa squad that finished the year 23-12 and 10-10 in Big Ten play. He ranked fifth on the team in scoring (9.2 ppg), second in steals (32), and fourth in assists (62). He finished the year ranked fourth in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage (.421, 48-of-114), with his 42.1 percentage from 3-point range marking the sixth best by an Iowa junior in program history.



Moss is the fourth newcomer to sign with Kansas prior to the 2019-20 season. He joins combo guards Isaac "Mackey" McBride from Little Rock, Arkansas, and Christian Braun (pronounced Brown) from Overland Park, Kansas, as well as wing Tristan Enaruna from Flevoland, Netherlands.