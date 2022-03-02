KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As baseball fans wait to see when the 2022 baseball season will begin, Kansas City Royals president Dayton Moore addressed negotiations and answered questions.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball canceled the at least the first two series of the season over a labor dispute for the first time in 27 years. The players association rejected MLB’s “best and final offer” Tuesday.

“My stomach’s in knots. We’re all hurting, and the one thing that I’m reminded through in times like this, I’m never gonna let any situation, circumstance, event or person drive a wedge between me and what I love and who I love. Baseball is something that we do love, and it is an important part of our lives. It’s huge to our city, our community, this regions, Royals fans across the country,” Moore said.

The announcement means the Royals won’t travel to Cleveland for Opening Day on March 31. The Royals homeowner against against the White Sox was also canceled.

Additional games may also be canceled, depending on when an agreement is reached.

“Both sides are working very hard to do everything they can. They all care deeply. I just want to assure you and our fans that we understand what their frustration is and we feel the same frustration. Were gonna come out better because of this. We’ll be stronger for it, but it’s hard for all of us to say that Opening Day is not going to happen at this point,” Moore said.

According to Associated Press, Manfred chose March 1 as the deadline for an agreement because he said the players need at least 28 days to prepare for the season. The union said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe.