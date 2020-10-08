Clint Bowyer announces retirement

NASCAR
DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – NASCAR driver and Emporia native Clint Bowyer announced his retirement Thursday on Twitter.

In the statement he released on Twitter, Bowyer said he’ll be joining the FOX booth on Sundays.

