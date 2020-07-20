Clint Bowyer prepares for NASCAR in Kansas without fans

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Emporia native Clint Bowyer is returning to Kansas this week to race at Kansas Speedway. The venue will host five races total, between Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this week. However, Bowyer says the return home won’t be quite the same without fans.

“I always love going back there. [Returning] is obviously going to be drastically different not having fans,” Bowyer said.

All five races will be televised nationally, at either on NBCSN or FS1.

“We are excited to be part of NASCAR’s return to racing,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “This is an important step in the resumption of sports in the Kansas City area.”

Bowyer says that although they’re putting a product on the racetrack and will have viewers on TV, the atmosphere will be nowhere near the same.

“Without [fans], It’s not quite the event that it should be, or could be,” Bowyer said.