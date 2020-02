DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Rush Truck Centers/Mobil 1 Ford, is introduced before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 61st Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

DAYTONA, FL (KSNT) – Emporia native Clint Bowyer finished 6th at the 62nd Daytona 500 Monday. The race was postponed yesterday because of heavy rain.

Denny Hamlin won the race for the second straight year. It’s his third Daytona 500 victory.

Bowyer narrowly missed a crash Monday evening that stopped several cars. Bowyer spun out at the beginning of overtime.