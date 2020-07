Clint Bowyer sits in his car before a practice session for Sunday’s NASCAR Pocono 400 auto race, Friday, July 31, 2015, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Clint Bowyer placed 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway Thursday night.

Bowyer earned 23 points in Thursday’s race, and is currently in 15th place in the overall 2020 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Denny Hamlin takes first in the eleven car, followed by Brad Keselowski in second and Martin Truex Jr. in third.

The next race will take place Aug. 2 at New Hampshire.