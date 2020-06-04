NASCAR reschedules May Kansas Speedway races for July

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — NASCAR will be returning to the Kansas Speedway next month. The races that were scheduled for the last weekend of May are now expected to happen July 23-25.

The speedway said as of now, the races are scheduled to run without fans. They are continuing to work with state and local officials to determine if it may be possible to have fans attend these events and that additional information will be coming later.

BREAKING NEWS: NASCAR announces next installment in return to racing schedule.



Details: https://t.co/c0Oof32GGq pic.twitter.com/Osjbyruoh1 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 4, 2020

The third installment of the rebuilt 2020 NASCAR schedule will be a 23-race update that begins at Pocono Raceway on the final weekend in June and ends at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a NASCAR Cup Series race on Aug. 2.

The schedule includes the annual NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open Wednesday night, July 15, at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a format to be announced at a later date.