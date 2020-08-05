NCAA announces Division 2 championships are cancelled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The division two Presidents Council has cancelled all 2020 fall championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

DII Presidents Council cancels fall 2020 championships: https://t.co/ANi4gC6C6b pic.twitter.com/DsUF0vrsQt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) August 5, 2020

The NCAA Board of Governors told each division to make their own decision regarding fall sports championships. 11 of the 23 division two had already announced they will not compete in athletics during the traditional fall season.

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the council.

This decision will remove championships from seven fall sports, including football. Washburn and Emporia State’s fall sports teams will not have the opportunity to compete for national championships this year.