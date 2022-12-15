TOPEKA (KSNT)- The National Collegiate Athletic Association announced Thursday it has found its new president.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will take over as the NCAA president in March of 2023, according to the Association. This decision comes after Dr. Mark Emmert announced he would be stepping down after serving as the NCAA president for 12 years.

“I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across the country every day,” said Gov. Baker in an NCAA release. The job pool had other notable names as well, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Gov. Baker was a former basketball player at Harvard, and husband to former college gymnast Laura Baker. Gov. Baker also has two sons that were former college football players, according to the NCAA.