NCAA grants relief eligibility to DI spring student-athletes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Division I NCAA committee announced this afternoon that they will be granting eligibility relief to spring athletes following the cancellation of all sports due to the spread of coronavirus.

In addition to granting those athletes their year back, they also placed an immediate ban on in-person recruiting.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

Questions still need to be answered about roster sizes and scholarships for next spring season, but more information is forthcoming.

There is also a chance the NCAA will take action for the winter athletes that lost their postseason play.