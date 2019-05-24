NCAA rules KU's De Sousa eligible

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) - The University of Kansas has successfully appealed for the reinstatement of Kansas basketball player Silvio De Sousa. De Sousa will be eligible to play for Kansas this upcoming season.

The NCAA released a statement on Friday saying,

Kansas men's basketball student-athlete Silvio De Sousa is eligible to play the upcoming season after sitting the 2018-19 season due to NCAA rules violations. Kansas appealed the NCAA staff decision of a two-season withholding to the Divison 1 Student-Athlete Reinstatement Committee, which determined additional relief was appropriate.

De Sousa was held out last season because his guardian received a payment from a university booster and agent.

"I'm so excited to be able to come back to Kansas to play and to continue my education," De Sousa said in a statement released by KU. "It's an amazing feeling. I want to thank the NCAA committee for the opportunity to do what I really want to do. All those days and nights wondering what would happen...this makes it all worth it. I also want to thank everyone at Kansas for working so hard to make sure I can follow my dream. Jayhawk Nation, I can't thank you all enough for the unconditional support and for sticking around throughout this. I tried to turn the year off into a blessing. I got to work on my game and my academics, and now I'm going to make the most of this opportunity."

Jayhawk Nation, can't thank you all enough for the unconditional support & for sticking around throughout this 💯♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/999mAoXbP8 — SD2TWO (@SilvioDeSousa5) May 24, 2019

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.