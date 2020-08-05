NCAA to allow athletes to ‘opt out’ of play, still keep scholarships

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NCAA Board of Governers released a number of new coronavirus related guidelines for upcoming fall sports. These guidelines include the option for student-athletes to opt out of play due to the pandemic, while still keeping their scholarship.
Each division must decide their eligibility accommodations for students who opt out by August 14th. The NCAA also stated that medical expenses for student-athletes relating to coronavirus must be covered by the school, to avoid any out-of-pocket expenses for athletes or their families.
In K-State athletic’s update from July 13th, the department had a total of 190 student-athletes, and had 29 positive cases since testing began.
KU athletics said near the end of July that their latest round of testing returned all 156 negative cases, between student-athletes and faculty. Last month, KU football had suspended workouts after 12 football players tested positive.
Emporia State announced the news of three positive tests within their testing of student-athletes in late July. Washburn also said that five of their students athletes had tested positive.