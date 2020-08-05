NCAA to allow athletes to ‘opt out’ of play, still keep scholarships

FILE – This March 12, 2020, file photo, shows the national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis. The NCAA will distribute $225 million to its Division I members in June, $375 million less than had been budgeted this year because the coronavirus outbreak forced the cancellation of the men’s basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NCAA Board of Governers released a number of new coronavirus related guidelines for upcoming fall sports. These guidelines include the option for student-athletes to opt out of play due to the pandemic, while still keeping their scholarship.

“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes.”



– NCAA President Mark Emmert pic.twitter.com/mhXgXuCU8F — NCAA (@NCAA) August 5, 2020

Each division must decide their eligibility accommodations for students who opt out by August 14th. The NCAA also stated that medical expenses for student-athletes relating to coronavirus must be covered by the school, to avoid any out-of-pocket expenses for athletes or their families.

In K-State athletic’s update from July 13th, the department had a total of 190 student-athletes, and had 29 positive cases since testing began.

KU athletics said near the end of July that their latest round of testing returned all 156 negative cases, between student-athletes and faculty. Last month, KU football had suspended workouts after 12 football players tested positive.

Emporia State announced the news of three positive tests within their testing of student-athletes in late July. Washburn also said that five of their students athletes had tested positive.