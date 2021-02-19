NCAA to allow limited number of fans at tournament

Notre Dame forward Juwan Durham (11) drives to the basket against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) and guard Leaky Black (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans at the NCAA tournament in March.

The decision was made to allow 25% capacity with social distancing according to a tweet from NCAA March Madness. Everyone who attends must wear face coverings.

“We continue to use the knowledge we have gained over the season on how to conduct games in a safe environment,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert. “I want to thank our host universities and conferences, the Indiana State Health Department, and the leaders in the Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe county health departments as they help make that possible.”