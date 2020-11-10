Nemaha Central’s Gerety ready for future on the diamond at KU

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nemaha Central’s Tyler Gerety is one of the best athletes in northeast Kansas . This week, Gerety will officially sign to play baseball at Kansas and take the next step in a lifelong dream.

“Ever since I was eight years old, played travel ball my whole life, it’s always been the sport I want to play,” the senior three-sport standout said.

He may be in pads now trying to help Nemaha Central to a second straight state title, but Gerety’s future is on the baseball field, and he’s fired up it’ll be in Lawrence.

“Rock chalk!”

He can play all around the diamond and in an era where many are specializing, he’s playing three sports for the Thunder.

“Just being an athlete, it correlates with every sport, speed, everything, you can play everywhere, it gives you a better opportunity to get on the field,” Gerety said.

His athleticism helps him with his favorite part of baseball – the intellect.

“It’s more of a mental game than football or basketball or any other sports, I just like the mental side of it,” Gerety said.

He had other interest and offers from others, including one in Manhattan, but he liked KU for a few reasons. One being they were doing it with guys from the Sunflower State.

“It’s definitely cool, that’s one thing I really liked about KU, on their roster, they have a lot of in state guys and it just seems cool to me.”

When he took his recruiting trip down there, the choice was easy.

“KU just seemed like, when I took my visit down there, it seemed like home, I really like there, I really like everything they got going, it’ll be good.”