New 'do:' The Mahomes! Video

KANSAS CITY MO. (KSHB) - Fans call the hair-style, "The Mahomes." And salons say more and more children are wanting the new ‘do.’ With Chiefs pride running strong ahead of the AFC Championship on Sunday.

"My sheets are Chiefs, I have a pillow with the Chiefs." Most Chiefs fans show their pride with jerseys and posters. "I got my Chiefs jersey and it says Kelce on it."

But this season, children like 7-year-old Rylan Fortenberry took it one step further.

"I like his hair like that because it's kind of like curly hair where it has all of that." Rylan has the hair-do called "The Mahomes."

The hair-style of his hero allowing Rylan to look like the starting quarterback of the Chiefs.

"I'm not anyone's friend if they're a Raiders fan or Oakland fan."

A special show of fan-dom for a role-model his mother says sets a good example. "He actually says my skin is just like him. He just related to him and he wants to be a football player," said Ryland’s mom.

I soon found out the hair-do requires special details while also getting some feed-back.

How do you do the Mahomes haircut? So walk me through it what would I have to do? You have to shave your hair and then put a fade and then fluff your hair like this. You think I'll look good with it?

At great clips in the northland, hair stylist Yolonda Spead sees more and more children ask for the cut.

"It's pretty popular because when they get a popular player everybody wants it."

Pride for the team now being shown through hair.

"I just think everybody wants to know who they love and who they appreciate."And children like Rylan ready to cheer on their hero this weekend. "My goal is try hard as I can to play football. I want to be a football player."