10 people from Chiefs home opener quarantine after fan tests positive for coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Ten fans who were at the Chiefs home opener on September 10 have been told to quarantine after someone tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Kansas City Health Department.

“The health department’s disease investigation team quickly activated and reached out through many channels to identify and then contact the ten people who had close contact with the individual,” the department stated.

The positive test came from someone watching the game from a box seat. Their test came the day after the game.

The health department stated that the fans were informed immediately and were cooperating.

“I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is anywhere and everywhere,” Dr. Rex Archer, Kansas City health director, said in the statement. “While we’re all tired of it, frustrated and even angry at how it has altered and stricken our lives and livelihoods, we must continue to think of those who have not and will not survive it.”