Alex Smith joining ESPN as NFL Analyst, reports say

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tom Lynn)

(KSNT)- Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is joining ESPN as an NFL Analyst, the New York Post is reporting.

The 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year announced his retirement last spring. Smith was most recently with the Washington Football Team. He will now stay in the sport through a different type of work, in the media.

Smith played 14 professional seasons and is expected to appear on ESPN’s Monday Night NFL Countdown. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs from 2013-2017. In June, he won the 2021 George Halas Award.