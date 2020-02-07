All dogs get adopted at one KC Pet Project location thanks to help from Derrick Nnadi

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT/WDAF) – Almost every pet at KC Pet Project has a forever home now thanks to the Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi.

The defensive tackle paid the adoption fees for all the dogs at KC Pet Project following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.

Nnadi has been helping out homeless animals all season though the Derrick Nnadi Foundation‘s partnership with KCPP.

The shelter shared a photo of their Petco Adoption Center Thursday night and said, “no more dogs to adopt.”

While this center is empty, a spokesperson for KC Pet Project said there are still a few pets available for adoption at their Zona Rosa Adoption Center.

Rachael Ray caught wind of the Nnadi’s donation and agreed to send each dog home with a year supply of food.