Andy Reid, Brett Veach sign contract extensions with the Chiefs

Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Head coach Andy Reid and General Manager Brett Veach have both signed contract extensions, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Monday.

Reid is in the middle of his eighth season with the Chiefs. His accomplishments with the team include an 85-36 regular-season record, six playoff appearances in seven seasons, back-to-back AFC Championship games and a Super Bowl title.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their support over the last eight years,” Reid said. “Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family. I’m grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here.”

The Chiefs also extended Veach’s contract. He’s also in the middle of his eighth season with the team and fourth as GM.

This past offseason, Veach and the team solidified deals keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones for the foreseeable future.

“Brett has had a remarkable run as our General Manager over the past four years, and he certainly deserves this recognition,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “His creativity, along with personal connection to our players and staff, has helped build a championship roster. He has had an impressive start to his career as a GM, and I know he’ll continue his aggressive approach that has consistently improved the talent of the Chiefs.”