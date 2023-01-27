KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – After Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, the question around Kansas City for the AFC Championship game has been that of Mahomes’ ability to play.

Though all signs pointed towards the quarterback making his way to the lineup all week, head coach Andy Reid left no doubt during Friday’s press conference.

When asked about Mahomes’ status, Reid said, “Yeah. He looks good.”

Reid was asked a follow-up question, asking if that means Mahomes is a full-go.

Reid simply responded with, “Yes.”

Reid’s confirmation means that Mahomes will play in his fifth-straight AFC Championship game, all home games at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Mahomes’ injury may still affect how his game is played, but for now, he’s expected to be the starter against the Bengals with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.