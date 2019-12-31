Andy Reid confirms safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed to reporters Monday during a news conference that safety Juan Thornhill tore his ACL in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thornhill needed the help of two trainers to limp off the field. He never put any weight on his knee.

“He’ll go through the process of getting that fixed up,” Reid said. “He’s had a heck of a year. He’s a good football player and has a great future ahead of him. This will slow him down a little bit, but he’ll be back and ready to go.”

The Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to leapfrog New England for the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

Going to be one hell of a story📌 Just watch !! https://t.co/pMzDzfqjrr — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) December 30, 2019

The Chiefs already were missing cornerback Morris Claiborne to a shoulder injury, and cornerback Bashaud Breeland left the game with an illness.