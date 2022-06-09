TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Chiefs roster will looks different in a number of areas in the 2022-23 season.

The offense looks different in multiple spots. The loss of Tyreek Hill and Byron Pringle combined with additions of Juju Smith-Schuster and Marques Valdes-Scantling make the depth chart at wide receiver look almost brand new.

The running back room also changed over the offseason. Clyde Edwards-Helaire will return for Kansas City but he might not get as many carries. The Chiefs signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Ronald Jones over the offseason. In the first four years of his NFL career, Jones has rushed for over 2,000 yards total.

Andy Reid says he doesn’t see the competition as the running back spot, or other spots, as a bad thing.

“I tell the whole team this, we’re going to bring as much competition – that’s what Brett (Veach) does – and that makes you better,” Reid said. “You don’t look over your shoulder. It’s full steam ahead. Just work on your game, but there’s going to be competition. Through competition, maximize what you can do, and then you don’t have to worry about anything else.

As for the top receiving spot, Coach Reid says there doesn’t necessarily need to be one guy who takes over the bulk of the receptions and makes up for the hole left from trading Tyreek Hill.

“We don’t really determine it that way,” Reid said. “We give them all plays that are positioned. Every one of them will have plays in the offense and the offense that gets called, so it’s just a matter of what defense presents to it and then how you handle it from there.”

Chiefs organized team activities (OTAs) conclude on Friday, June 10 and mandatory minicamp will run June 14-16.