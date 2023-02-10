PHOENIX (KSNT)- Andy Reid is very popular in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. There are lots of Andy Reid fans. However, one loyal Chiefs supporter is much more than just a ‘fan’ of Andy Reid.

He practically is Andy Reid. The Coach Reid lookalike calls himself ‘Almost Andy Reid’ and he fits the description all the way from the clothes he wears, his general looks and even how he talks.

“I’ve been doing this for quite awhile, every since Andy Reid has been in Kansas City,” he said.

It was a Halloween costume that turned into year-round fun.

Now, he’s being treated like a star on Super Bowl week. ‘Almost Andy’ was doing interviews for radio shows on ‘Radio Row’ in the Super Bowl media center on Friday.

“I love the NFL,” he said. “This is the best game in all of the world and I’m so glad I can be a part of it.”

He even offered an wildly accurate Andy Reid voice impression.

“I always look forward to the challenge of playing the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said.

The real Andy Reid, of course, has a chance to cement himself as one of the greatest to ever coach in the NFL. A win on Sunday would make Coach Reid just the 14th coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.