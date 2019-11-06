Andy Reid said Patrick Mahomes still day to day but will take more reps at practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball during warm-ups prior to an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 30-6. (Margaret Bowles via AP)

🏈 Live from Arrowhead: Andy Reid on how Chiefs are preparing for trip to Tennessee to face the Titans. Posted by FOX4 News Kansas City on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to head to Nashville Sunday to take on the Titans. The game is set to kickoff at noon.

Head coach Andy Reid spoke with reporters Wednesday to share how the team has been preparing. You can replay that news conference live in the video player above.

Reid said Patrick Mahomes is still day to day, although they plan to have him take even more reps this week than they had him take last week.

Defensive end Alex Okafor and offensive lineman Eric Fisher are still not practicing this week.

Reid did clarify that although Chad Henne is back, if Mahomes does not start Sunday, it will be Moore. But the starting quarterback has not yet been decided.

Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give the Kansas City Chiefs a thrilling 26-23 victory.

The first person to greet Butker in celebration? Patrick Mahomes, the reigning league MVP, who missed his second consecutive game as he recovers from a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes looked just fine rushing onto the field to party.

Matt Moore started in his place and threw for 275 yards and a touchdown without a pick, and he made the crucial plays when they mattered. Moore hit favorite target Tyreek Hill to convert a crucial third down and set up the tying field goal, then hit him again to make the winner more manageable.

Hill finished with six catches for 140 yards for the Chiefs (6-3), including a spectacular TD grab, while Damien Williams ran for 125 yards — most of it on a 91-yard touchdown run.

The win also snapped the Chiefs’ three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium.