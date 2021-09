Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is under medical evaluation after leaving the stadium in an ambulance on Sunday.

Chiefs announced Andy Reid was feeling ill, so he did not address media out of caution. I can confirm he left the stadium in an ambulance. Players didn’t know he wasn’t feeling well and were told he should be ok. Everything is pointing toward the Chiefs taking every precaution. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 26, 2021

Reid did not address the media but NFL Network’s James Palmer says players were told, “he should be okay.”

The Chiefs lost to the Chargers 30-24.

This is a developing story.