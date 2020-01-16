B-2 stealth bomber to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF-TV) – Fans at Arrowhead Stadium are going to get an incredible show Sunday, even before the game starts.

A U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bomber is set to fly over the stadium ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC title game against the Tennessee Titans.

The aircraft comes from Whiteman Air Force Base, located just outside Knob Noster, Missouri, and is operated by the 509th and 131st Bomb Wings at the base. They’ll be supported by a ground crew of pilots and a maintenance team.

The Chiefs game is scheduled for kickoff at 2:05 p.m. with the flyover planned for 2 p.m.