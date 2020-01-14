‘Bad luck Chuck’ goes viral for leaving Chiefs game early

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – One Kansas City Chiefs fan may be more of a bad luck charm.

Charles Penn, also known as “Bad Luck Chuck,” posted a video on Twitter of him leaving Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter.

The Chiefs were down 24-0 at the time. He said it was in the best interest of the team.

The post went viral and even captured the attention of Patrick Mahomes during the postgame. Mahomes joked that Penn should watch the next game at home.

Whether it was due to Penn leaving or the Chiefs finding their way, Kansas City put up 41 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 51-31.

The Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.