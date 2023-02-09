KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the 2022-23 NFL MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday.

The well-deserved award comes at a price. The past nine NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl have come out on the losing end.

Here’s that list:

Kurt Warner 2001 Rich Gannon 2002 Shaun Alexander 2005 Tom Brady 2007 Peyton Manning 2009 Peyton Manning 2013 Cam Newton 2015 Matt Ryan 2016 Tom Brady 2017

Mahomes will try to break the streak on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.