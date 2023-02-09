KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the 2022-23 NFL MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday.
The well-deserved award comes at a price. The past nine NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl have come out on the losing end.
Here’s that list:
|Kurt Warner
|2001
|Rich Gannon
|2002
|Shaun Alexander
|2005
|Tom Brady
|2007
|Peyton Manning
|2009
|Peyton Manning
|2013
|Cam Newton
|2015
|Matt Ryan
|2016
|Tom Brady
|2017
Mahomes will try to break the streak on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.