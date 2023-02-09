KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the 2022-23 NFL MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday.

The well-deserved award comes at a price. The past nine NFL MVPs to play in the Super Bowl have come out on the losing end.

Here’s that list:

Kurt Warner2001
Rich Gannon2002
Shaun Alexander2005
Tom Brady2007
Peyton Manning2009
Peyton Manning2013
Cam Newton2015
Matt Ryan2016
Tom Brady2017

Mahomes will try to break the streak on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.