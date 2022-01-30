KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Cincinnatti Bengals are Super Bowl bound with a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker tied the game at 24 as time expired in regulation, but with a Patrick Mahomes interception in overtime the Bengals marched the field in walked it off in celebratory fashion. Evan McPherson nailed a game-winning 31-yard field goal to put the Bengals in their first Super Bowl since 1989.

Mahomes has thrown two interceptions just three previous times this season, but on Sunday his two picks proved to be costly. Cincinnati trailed by 18-points at one point, but battled back to defeat both the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in back-to-back weeks.

Cincinnatti will play the winner of the Rams and 49ers game on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m.